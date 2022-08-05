Everything you need to know about the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

The marathon celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Once again this year, marathon weekend includes multiple running events of varying distances for the whole family, including the 5K and 10K races on Saturday, Oct. 1, as well as the popular 10-mile, half-marathon and signature marathon on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s marathon:

How to register

Registration for the marathon is taking place in tiers, with prices increasing up until the day before the race.

July 8-Aug. 25: $185

Aug. 26-Sept. 22: $200

Sept. 23-Oct. 1: $210

Early registration is encouraged in order to guarantee a spot in the race, as all registrations are subject to availability.

Registration pricing varies for other events. Click here to register for any of the events during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

The course

Runners will hit the 26.2-mile course starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. The course begins in downtown Minneapolis, weaving around the chain of lakes, then over to the Mississippi, then across St. Paul to the Minnesota State Capitol.

Kids run free

New this year, Twin Cities in Motion is inviting kids 18 and under to run its events for free, including events during marathon weekend. TCM events throughout the season in 2022 will feature no-cost registration, as well as special races for the littlest runners.

Family events

As always, the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon includes several events for families, including kids of all ages. Events include the KARE 11 Family Mile; a Half Mile race; the 50-yard Toddler Trot; and even a “Diaper Dash” for the littlest crawlers.

Music, entertainment and other activities are also planned at the State Capitol grounds on Sunday morning.

Additional information about the other family events can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website.

Virtual participation

Virtual participants can run on their own course at their own pace anytime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Runners can then register their results with Twin Cities in Motion.

Several virtual race options are available, including 5K, 10K, 10 mile and the full marathon.

Loony challenge

The “Loony Challenge” gives runners a chance to participate in multiple races over marathon weekend.

The main “Loony Challenge” includes the 5K and 10K races on Saturday, Oct 1, along with guaranteed entry into the popular 10-mile on Sunday, Oct. 2. Super serious runners can try the “Ultra Loony Challenge,” which combines Saturday’s 5K and 10K with Sunday’s Marathon.

