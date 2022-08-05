How to register for the 40th anniversary Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

The marathon takes place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is celebrating four decades of connecting Minneapolis and St. Paul via running shoes!

The 40th Anniversary edition of the marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, with runners hitting the 26.2-mile course starting at 8 a.m. The course begins in downtown Minneapolis, weaving around the chain of lakes, then over to the Mississippi, then across St. Paul to the Minnesota State Capitol.

Registration for the marathon is taking place in tiers, with prices increasing up until the day before the race.

July 8-Aug. 25: $185

Aug. 26-Sept. 22: $200

Sept. 23-Oct. 1: $210

Early registration is encouraged in order to guarantee a spot in the race, as all registrations are subject to availability.

Click here to register for the marathon or other events during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend.

Additional information about the marathon can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website.