How to stream the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

"More than a Marathon LIVE" starts Sunday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 a.m. on KARE 11+.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than 300,000 spectators traditionally line the course at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon every year. However, if you can't make it to the race, or want to keep track of the progress along the course, you can follow along online!

Once again, KARE 11 is partnering with Twin Cities in Motion and Freestyle Productions as the exclusive streaming home for the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

"More Than a Marathon LIVE" will stream across KARE 11's digital platforms on Sunday, Oct. 1. KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos returns as co-host alongside longtime race announcers Mark Marette, Dave Kappas and Olympian Carrie Tollefson at the finish line. KARE 11's Sharon Yoo will be among the reporters providing live coverage of the action along the course.

KARE 11 is a proud media sponsor of the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

WATCH: Coverage of the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+