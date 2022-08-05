Kids run free at this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon events

No-cost registration is part of a larger “kids run free” initiative this year by Twin Cities in Motion.

MINNEAPOLIS — Runners of all ages will be lacing up their shoes and hitting the streets once again for this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

New this year, Twin Cities in Motion is inviting kids 18 and under to run its events for free. TCM events throughout the season in 2022 will feature no-cost registration, as well as special races for the littlest runners.

“Youth running has long been a TCM mission priority, with our first kids race dating to 1987,” Twin Cities in Motion notes on its website.

The 40th Anniversary edition of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend is Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, with the signature marathon happening on Sunday morning between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Click here to register for any of the events during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

Additional information about Kids Run Free events can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website.