Marathon officials warn runners of heat

Authorities say the upcoming marathon will operate under red-flag conditions.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mill City Running says it's getting plenty of marathoners coming into the shop trying to find ways to cope with Sunday's predicted heat.

"It's going to be warm," said Alfredo Martel, a customer who will be running the marathon with his wife. "We're making sure we have all the nutrition for race day as well as staying hydrated."

"A lot of people are asking about added electrolytes or salt tabs things to help prevent cramping with an excess of sweating, or they're asking other ways to stay cool." said Andrea Haus, the community and marketing manager at the store.

"We have extra water at the start line, extra water at critical locations along the course," said Eli Asch, the race director for Twin Cities in Motion. "We have a very strong medical team. That's the largest number of medical personnel that we've had, since any time before the pandemic."

He said he is consulting with public safety partners and while they don't expect to, they will call off the race if needed.

"If we start the race, it's because we believe it will be a safe day from start to finish," said Asch.

Jess DeForrest was one of the thousands of signed-up athletes to receive an email from Twin Cities Marathon that the race would operate under red-flag conditions and to use extreme caution.

"I think I'm nervous, but at the same time this summer, I think it really trained us with how hot and sticky it has been," said DeForrest.

Local coach and author Dennis Barker says athletes who trained in high temperatures will have an advantage.

"If you're an early warning runner, it's going to be more difficult if you've been training when it's been in the 50s or 60s," said Barker. "You need to start at a pace that you're pretty sure you can do."