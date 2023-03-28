Leap into spring by participating in the next Twin Cities in Motion races.

MINNEAPOLIS — Run along the Mississippi River at the Get in Gear 5K, 10 Mile, Half Marathon & Sprocket Scamper on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Events start and finish at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park.

Get in Gear covers distances in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. This signature Twin Cities in Motion event is all about where fitness journeys begin, where major strides are made and where lifetime goals come true.

Youth 18 and under run for free!

Every TC Kids Sprocket Scamper earns a gift for participating.

After the adult races, runners can enjoy a free beer at the inaugural Get In Gear Summit Beer Garden.