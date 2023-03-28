x
Twin Cities Marathon

Register for Get in Gear races on Saturday, April 29

Leap into spring by participating in the next Twin Cities in Motion races.
Credit: Twin Cities in Motion

MINNEAPOLIS — Run along the Mississippi River at the Get in Gear 5K, 10 Mile, Half Marathon & Sprocket Scamper on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Events start and finish at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park.

Register here for this event organized by Twin Cities in Motion.

Get in Gear covers distances in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. This signature Twin Cities in Motion event is all about where fitness journeys begin, where major strides are made and where lifetime goals come true.

Youth 18 and under run for free! 

Every TC Kids Sprocket Scamper earns a gift for participating.

After the adult races, runners can enjoy a free beer at the inaugural Get In Gear Summit Beer Garden. 

Start getting ready for race day with Trackster! This top-rated free running app can help prepare runners of all levels. 

