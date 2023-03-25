Register for the Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile on Saturday, March 25

Celebrate the end of winter by wrapping up your run with a comfort food feast.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota-themed running event Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile is back Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Boom Island.

Register here for this event organized by Twin Cities in Motion. Kids run free!

Celebrate the end of winter by running with a comfort food feast. Runners can enjoy post-race hot food samplings, a free beer, a meat raffle, firepits, outdoor fun, and more in the Finisher Festival.

The Hot Dash's "Comfort Food Partners" will serve samples of four dishes. Runners will vote on which cook-off contender will receive the Golden Spatula Award.

The cook-off contenders are:

The Hot Dash also offers:

Free training from Trackster

Trackster MiiR tumbler and finisher medal to recognize your accomplishment

Packet pick up & bingo at Summit Brewing Co.

A complimentary post-race Summit beer (21+ with valid ID)

Singing in celebration with the Beer Choir

So, sign up to run 5K or 10 miles, prepare to feast, and vote!

Watch more local news: