Registration drawing opens for 2023 Medtronic TC 10 Mile

ST PAUL, Minn. — Get ready to run in the most popular event of the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend!

While the race doesn't happen until October, runners can enter a registration drawing for the TC 10 Mile between June 12 and June 21. The winning entrants selected in the drawing will be notified by email on June 27.

Runners can also guarantee a spot in the TC 10 Mile by becoming a TCM Member to support the nonprofit group's mission; running in the three-race TC Loony Challenge on Marathon Weekend, as well as participating in the Race For a Cause charity program can also secure a spot in the TC 10 Mile.

The 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend will be Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

