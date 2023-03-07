Registration now open for 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

This year's marathon weekend runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Runners, take your marks! Registration for the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is now open.

This year's marathon weekend runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and includes multiple races and family-friendly events, culminating in the 26.2 marathon race from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Registration for the following events will be held online on tcmevents.org:

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Medtronic TC Family Events

TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson

TC 10K, presented by Dermatology Consultants

The Family Events, 5K and 10K will take place at the Capitol Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Registration for the marathon will take place in tiers, with prices increasing up until the day before the race. Registration for the first 1,000 runners to sign up starting March 7 will cost $149. Click here for more information on registration pricing.

Registration is also open for the TC Loony and TC Ultra Loony Challenges, where runners can participate in the TC 5K and TC 10K prior to either running the Medtronic TC 10 Mile or marathon the following day.

The registration drawing for the 25th Anniversary Medtronic TC 10 Mile on Oct. 1 opens June 12.

Additional information about the marathon can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website.

KARE 11 is a proud media sponsor of the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

Watch more local news: