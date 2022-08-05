Run with the family at the KARE 11 Family Mile at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

New this year, kids 18 and under can run for free at Twin Cities in Motion events.

MINNEAPOLIS — An annual tradition continues at the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon with the return of the KARE 11 Family Mile.

The event is part of 40th Anniversary edition of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul. Families can enjoy a mile-long run around the block together. Participants receive a t-shirt, medal and snacks at the finish line.

New this year, Twin Cities in Motion is inviting kids 18 and under to run its events for free, including the KARE 11 Family Mile. Adults 19 and older will need to sign-up to participate. Registration for the events is taking place in tiers, with prices increasing up until the day before the race:

April 7-Aug. 25: $10

Aug. 26- Sept. 22: $15

Sept. 23-Oct. 1: $20

