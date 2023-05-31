Find a scavenger hunt medallion to secure a spot in the 2023 Medtronic TC 10 Mile

The TC 10 Mile is the most popular event during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend in October.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're still months away from the annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, but runners interested in participating in the most popular event of Marathon Weekend may want to start dashing around Minneapolis and St. Paul now!

Organizers from Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) are hosting "The Shortcut to the 10 Mile" medallion scavenger hunt, with winners eligible to receive a starting line spot for the TC 10 Mile in October.

For ten days through June 3, TCM is hiding one 25th Anniversary Medtronic TC 10 Mile medallion in a public location somewhere around Minneapolis and St. Paul. Clues for the medallion's location will be posted on TCM's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds each morning at 11 a.m. to help in the hunt.

If you're not one of the lucky medallion hunters, however, there are other ways to secure one of the limited spots in the TC 10 Mile. Runners can enter a registration drawing between June 12 and June 21. The winning entrants selected in the drawing will be notified by email on June 27.

Runners can also guarantee a spot in the TC 10 Mile by becoming a TCM Member to support the nonprofit group's mission; running in the three-race TC Loony Challenge on Marathon Weekend, as well as participating in the Race For a Cause charity program can also secure a spot in the TC 10 Mile.

This year's drawing to enter the 25th Anniversary @Medtronic TC 10 Mile opens June 12!



Due to its popularity, registration for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile is conducted by a random drawing. The drawing is free to enter.



Learn more on our website: https://t.co/irX3MhvXhN pic.twitter.com/UUN60vcU7x — Twin Cities In Motion (@tcmarathon) May 25, 2023

The 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend will be Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

KARE 11 is a proud media sponsor and local television streaming home of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.