Love running? Try the ‘Loony Challenge' at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

The challenge gives runners a chance to participate in multiple races over marathon weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you’re serious about running, you might be perfect fit for the “Loony Challenge” at this year’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

Participants in the “Loony Challenge” gain entry into multiple races on Oct. 1 and 2.

There are two flavors of the challenge: the main “Loony Challenge” includes the 5K and 10K races on Saturday, Oct 1, along with guaranteed entry into the popular 10-mile on Sunday, Oct. 2. Super serious runners can try the “Ultra Loony Challenge,” which combines Saturday’s 5K and 10K with Sunday’s Marathon.

Registration is limited for both challenges. Click here to register for any of the events during Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

Additional information about the KARE 11 Family Mile and other family events can be found on the Twin Cities in Motion website.