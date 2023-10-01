Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to weather conditions

MINNEAPOLIS — Hot weather conditions in the forecast are prompting Twin Cities in Motion to cancel the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10 Mile races.
"The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers," organizers said in a statement early Sunday morning, just hours ahead of the start of both races.
Temperatures on Sunday were expected to be unseasonably warm in the 80s, leading to EAS Black Flag conditions.
"It saddens Twin Cities In Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern," Twin Cities in Motion said in a statement. "Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved."
