How to live stream the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Watch a full day of marathon coverage Sunday, Oct. 2 on KARE 11's website and app.

MINNEAPOLIS — Keeping pace with the runners in the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will be easier than ever this year, with a new all-day live stream of the event.

Twin Cities in Motion is partnering with KARE 11 for "More Than a Marathon LIVE", with streaming coverage on all of KARE 11's digital platforms Sunday, Oct. 2.

KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos and Kiya Edwards will join longtime race announcers Mark Marette and Dave Kappas at the finish line, with additional analysis from Olympian Carrie Tollefson.

“Providing live coverage on race day is major step in the growth of our community event,” Twin Cities In Motion President Dean Orton said. “We’re excited about the energy and resources our longtime partner KARE 11 is bringing to the effort. So much happens on and along the course on marathon Sunday and so much of the community involved. We think 'More Than A Marathon LIVE' will capture all the dimensions of the this community event.”

"KARE 11 is proud to continue the partnership with TCM and this year we’re excited to bring the experience and enthusiasm of the runners and community through streaming media on their mobile devices and computers as well as TV sets,” said KARE 11 president and general manager Bill Dallman.

The live stream will include play-by-play coverage of the 10-mile event and the marathon, along with a spotlight on additional marathon weekend events and groups participating in the Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge and the Live Art Experience.