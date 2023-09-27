FORECAST: Unseasonably warm for Twin Cities Marathon weekend

Marathon organizers issued a weather alert, warning runners that weekend events are expected to take place under potentially dangerous "red flag" conditions.

ST PAUL, Minn. — While the annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is a fall staple on runners' calendars, this year's race will feel more like a steamy summer day.

The 41st Marathon Weekend is Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1, with the main marathon race beginning Sunday at 8 a.m.

If you're heading to the starting line this weekend, be prepared for an unseasonably warm race.

According to KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery, the average high for Saturday and Sunday is 67 and 66 respectively, and the average low is 48 and 47. But this weekend, we're forecast to be 15-20 degrees warmer.

For Saturday, we'll have a good amount of sunshine after a few isolated thunderstorms early in the day. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s and will warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon. South winds will reach 10 to 15 mph.

On Sunday, aka marathon day, we'll have more sun and warmth. Temperatures will be fairly similar to start, in the mid- to upper-60s, and possibly warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. The wind stays from the south at 10-15 mph.

Earlier this week, marathon organizers issued a race-day weather alert, warning runners that all weekend events are expected to take place under potentially dangerous EAS Red Flag Conditions. "TCM is gathering extra course and finish line resources in partnership with its support agencies to enhance runner safety in expected hot and humid conditions," the marathon said in the alert.

Runners in all events, including the TC 10K, 5K, Family Mile, 10 mile and marathon, are urged to drink extra fluids and take the race at a slower pace. "Drink extra fluids if they are thirsty or sweating heavily. Those with previous heat stress problems or heart disease should not start their race," the warning advises.

TCM said further updates about weather conditions and runner safety are expected to be released on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

KARE 11 is partnering with Twin Cities in Motion and Freestyle Productions as the exclusive streaming home for the 2023 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

