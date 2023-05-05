Registration open now for Women Run the Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Runners can register now for the next event in the Twin Cities in Motion season: PNC Women Run the Cities on Saturday, May 20.
The all-women event features a 5K walk/run, 10K, and 10-mile distance options on a course along the Mississippi River, starting at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. Proceeds from the race go to support Girls on the Run Minnesota.
KARE 11 anchor Morgan Wolfe will serve as race announcer.
Participants can earn a Storm Creek jersey hoodie and medal, while being treated to a mimosa and brunch bites at the conclusion of the race.
Kids are also invited to run free, including the Old Dutch Little Chippers Kids Run the Cities races.
Runners can pick up race packets at Summit Brewing Co. on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.
Find more information and a registration link on the Twin Cities in Motion website.
