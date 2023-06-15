From Chicago to Vegas: Date, time, and full order for 2023 NHL draft released

All 224 NHL Draft picks have been assigned.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are on the clock.

Now that the Stanley Cup has been hoisted by the Vegas Golden Knights, attention turns to the 2023 NHL Draft which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

We already knew the Chicago Blackhawks are picking first, a selection that's almost guaranteed to be Connor Bedard.

Based on their Cup win, the Golden Knights will select 32nd.

Here's a look at the complete first round order of selections (pending any trades):

1. Chicago

2. Anaheim

3. Columbus

4. San Jose

5. Montreal

6. Arizona

7. Philadelphia

8. Washington

9. Detroit

10. St. Louis

11. Vancouver

12. Arizona (from OTT)

13. Buffalo

14. Pittsburgh

15. Nashville

16. Calgary

17. Detroit (from NYI via VAN)

18. Winnipeg

19. Chicago (from TBL)

20. Seattle

21. Minnesota

22. Philadelphia (from LAK via CBJ)

23. NY Rangers

24. Nashville (from EDM)

25. St. Louis (from TOR)

26. San Jose (from NJD)

27. Colorado

28. Toronto (from BOS via WSH)

29. St. Louis (from DAL via NYR)

30. Carolina

31. Montreal (from FLA)

32. Vegas

Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli is expected to go second overall to the Anaheim Ducks after leading college hockey with 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games for the University of Michigan.

Other top skaters include forwards William Smith (No. 3) and Ryan Leonard (No. 5) of the U.S. National Team Development Program, forward Matthew Wood (No. 4) of the University of Connecticut, Swedish center Leo Carlsson and Russian dynamo Matvei Michkov.

The host Predators own a League-high 13 selections, including a pair in the first round at 15th and 24th overall.

That would match the most picks made by a club in one year since the introduction of the 7-round draft in 2005 (NY Islanders in 2006 and 2008, Florida in 2010 and Carolina in 2021).

As a reminder, the NHL Draft will take place over two days.

Round 1 will be held on Wednesday, June 28 (7 p.m. ET), followed by Rounds 2-7 on Thursday, June 29 (11 a.m. ET).