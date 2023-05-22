Should Dallas make a move to acquire running back Dalvin Cook? | Locked on Cowboys

Plenty of teams are expected to pursue Dalvin Cook, including the Miami Dolphins, but a move to Dallas would benefit both the Cowboys and Cook.

DALLAS — Despite four straight Pro Bowl appearances, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook may have played his last snap in Minnesota.

A $14.1 million cap hit for 2023 could be enough for the Vikings to either look to trade or outright release the 27-year-old back, and there are plenty of teams that could show interest - including the Dallas Cowboys.

Locked on Cowboys host Marcus Mosher believes a signing makes sense for Dallas, rather than making a trade and taking on the entire contract for 2023.

"If he's released it makes sense," Mosher said. "Then you can structure it as a one year deal with the cap hit being pretty low and maybe just tie a bunch of incentives in there to pay him....I do think this makes some sense."

The Cowboys head into 2023 without Ezekiel Elliot for the first time in many years, but Tony Pollard is primed to take on a huge role alongside Malik Davis and 2023 sixth round draft pick Deuce Vaughn.

Adding Cook would push Pollard back into a more familiar complimentary role, although it could slow the development of Vaughn.

Plenty of teams are expected to pursue Cook, including the Miami Dolphins, but a move to Dallas would benefit both the Cowboys and Cook. For Dallas it takes pressure of Dak Prescott and allows them to play a more possession based style with a punishing run game, and for Cook it puts him in a situation where he can continue to rack up 1,000 yard seasons with plenty of talent on the offensive line.