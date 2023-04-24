Did Jake Oettinger change the tide vs. Wild? | Locked On Stars

A last-minute highlight reel save helped tie the Stars' series with the Wild.

DALLAS — Despite scoring a couple goals in a playoff win, Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin was heaping praise on his goalie.

And rightfully so, after Jake Oettinger made one of his best saves in the dying seconds of Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild.

"It starts with Jake and ends with Jake, especially tonight," Seguin said via NHL.com. "He was phenomenal. He makes the big saves, especially on the road in this rink. I don't know what really happened with a few seconds left, but to even make that save, I mean, he's incredible.

"He loves these moments, he believes in himself, and we have all the confidence in the world with him. So, he's the star tonight."

Here's the unreal save that preserved the lead for the Stars and helped tie the series at two wins apiece.

Nothing better than a hometown win with a special someone in the crowd. 🥹



Jake Oettinger made a HUGE save to secure the @DallasStars win... and Papa Otter was BEAMING.🦦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/tX9I8XBChH — NHL (@NHL) April 24, 2023

"Jake Oettinger makes it look incredibly easy, sliding over across the crease to make that save," said Dane Lewis of the Locked On Stars podcast. "It gave the Stars a bit of extra life to get them over the finish line.

"It could have changed the tide of the series had the puck gone in, and it might have changed the tide of the series that it didn't go in."

Oettinger was unbelievable for Dallas in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting a save percentage of .954 in a seven-game series loss to the Calgary Flames.

His overall numbers are down at the moment, with a .909 save percentage so far against the Wild. If he keeps this up, though, it might give Dallas the edge over a Wild team that's been getting stellar goaltending of their own from Filip Gustavsson.

In fact, as Lewis points out, the series could have a very different look if the Wild hadn't decided to give the Game 2 start to Marc-Andre Fleury, which ended up being a lopsided win for the Stars.