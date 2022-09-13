Biggest observations from Week 1's Vikings win over Green Bay | The Minnesota Football Party

The Vikings were sensational in Kevin O'Connell's head coaching debut. The Minnesota Football Party crew breaks analyzes Sunday's win with their biggest takeaways.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings replaced both the general manager and the coaching staff after a 15-18 record over the last two seasons. Now, the Kevin O'Connell era is off to a hot start after a 23-7 dominant win in Week 1 over the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Packers had no answer for a strong offensive game plan on Sunday that resulted in 184 yards and two touchdowns for star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota's defense created havoc for Aaron Rodgers and company with four sacks, an interception and a fumble lost.

Biggest observations from Vikings’ Week 1 win over Packers

Luke Inman: “We knew what we were going to get with Justin Jefferson all over the field in that Cooper Kupp role and that was certainly the case. 42 snaps out on the outside, 12 in the slot, two in the backfield and one at tight end. The pre-snap motion was a thing of beauty, almost put the defense in a trance sometimes. I was so impressed with how Kevin O’Connell handled his first game as a head coach.”

Luke Braun: “It was a really clean debut. There were only a couple procedural penalties. It was a much cleaner game than I expected. We saw a couple coverage busts but I thought we were going to see a lot more of that. The Vikings are a lot further ahead than I thought they’d be.”

Arif Hasan: “I thought how the defensive line played was extraordinary to me. They got a little bit of help with the coverage and the fact the Packers were injured on the offensive line but i thought having that front perform the way they did was an enormous sign of optimism for the rest of the season to come.”

Sam Ekstrom: “When you can exit Week 1, having shown that you can beat a Super Bowl contender in that fashion and you can make that Super Bowl contender feel as uncertain and as vulnerable as the Vikings made the Packers feel, you’re in a pretty good spot. It’s a one week at a time league, but they exit Week 1 having outplayed the Packers in all three phases. Now the Vikings get to hold this tiebreaker in their back pocket for the next 16 weeks. You couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”

Four Minute Drill: Best thing you saw from Kevin O’Connell on Sunday

Luke Inman: “The pre-snap motion, the window dressing was phenomenal. But you also have to consider the pressure, first game as a head coach, a lot of different variables opening the season against the rival Packers. He looked prepared. The moment wasn’t too big. It was a good, balanced attack on offense.”

Arif Hasan: “I liked the flexibility. Not necessarily always coming out in 11 personnel, not looking like the 2021 Rams offense from a personnel stand point. Willing to put in a fullback, willing to adapt that offense. He took advantage of the fact that the Vikings have a deep roster and can play to matchups.”

Luke Braun: “I think one of the best things he did in this game was not show every card. Beating up a good team like the Packers should really take everything you have but they really just did just did the Justin Jefferson game plan and that’s a great game plan and it can probably work in other games, but there will be games where you’re going to have to come out with something else and those teams don’t get to see yet what Kevin O’Connell’s game plan is for that. That means as the season wears on, you’re not going to be out of ammo right away.”

Luke Ekstrom: “My favorite thing was the opening script. I loved how it set the tone. I loved the run pass balance. It legitimately opened things up for Dalvin Cook later in the game…I just thought it was a masterful display of playcalling and poise and decision-making. Opening drive, 10 plays and a touchdown. And then Adam Thielen saying after the game, he’s never been in an offense that was constantly attacking, attacking and attacking.”

