Could the Minnesota Golden Gophers be a top 5 team? | Ron Johnson Show

Ron Johnson talks about why he thinks PJ Fleck is a top 10 coach in college football, and how Minnesota can get to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Golden Gophers are now 4-0 with four-straight blowout victories, the latest being a 34-7 win at Michigan State this past Saturday.

That win vaulted them into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 21.

So now it’s time to start asking the important questions, like, is Minnesota for real? Could this team win a Big Ten title and potentially go to the playoff?

Former Minnesota wide receiver and M Club Hall of Fame member Ron Johnson talks about why he thinks PJ Fleck is a top 10 coach in college football, and how Minnesota can get to the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Ron welcomes former Gophers teammate Mike Lehan for plenty of talk about the Maroon and Gold.

Check out the full episode of the Ron Johnson Show in the video player above, on YouTube below, or in the Locked On Sports Minnesota podcast feed wherever you listen to podcasts!

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Sports Minnesota podcast feed on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts for DAILY coverage of your Minnesota Vikings and other top Minnesota sports teams.

Check out our other Locked On Sports Minnesota shows

The Minnesota Football Party

Superior Sports Talk with Reggie Wilson and Luke Inman