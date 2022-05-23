Ron Johnson: Kirk Cousins is a top 10 NFL QB; Shannon Sharpe disagrees

It was a busy weekend for Ron Johnson's mentions after his pro-Kirk Cousins tweet blew up. Even Shannon Sharpe stepped in to say his piece.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Golden Gopher and NFL receiver Ron Johnson had his Twitter mentions blow up over the weekend after he asserted that he does not believe there are ten quarterbacks in the NFL better than Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

Much of that interaction was derived from old friend and 3-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe, who quoted Johnson's tweet with exactly 10 quarterbacks he says he'd rather have right now than Cousins.

The Fox Sports 1 personality and host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed just can't stay away from a good debate.

Can you name 10 #NFL QBs you’d rather have over #Vikings current QB Kirk Cousins?



I don’t think you can honestly do that… pic.twitter.com/0aJZObwInZ — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) May 19, 2022

In response to Johnson's tweet, Sharpe listed these ten quarterbacks, as QBs he'd rather have over Cousins: Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Kyle Murray.

Some notable names missing from Sharpe's top 10 may include Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Dallas' Dak Prescott, and Las Vegas' Derek Carr, along with Cousins.

Brady,Burrow, Rodgers,Herbert, Mahomes, Stafford, Wilson, Watson, Allen and Murray. That enough? https://t.co/1gxCaX0kOt — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 20, 2022

Ron's evidence includes the fact that Cousins, last season, was ninth in passing yards and touchdowns, fourth in passer rating, fourth in explosive plays and fifth in explosive + plays.

Kirk Cousins 2021 Stats

Pass Yds: 4221 - 9th

Pass TDs: 33 - 9th

Pass Rtg: 103.1 - 4th

Explosive Plays: 60 - T-4th

Explosive+ Plays: 10 - T-5th



Eye test, big games moments & primetime always come up… I think that’s why Cousins is treated like Rodney Dangerfield… 😏😏😏 https://t.co/mLXwHNOt1t — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) May 20, 2022

Of course the Kirk Cousins detractors will bring up the anti-clutch ability, lack of primetime wins, the fact that his passer rating is attributed to a heavy percentage of dump-down passes and lower EPA (expected points added) rating.

On Monday's The Ron Johnson Show, part of Locked On Sports Minnesota, Ron defended his tweet and stood by his belief that Kirk Cousins is a top 10 NFL quarterback, 10th to be exact.

Johnson asserted that if people don't see it now, they're going to see it in the next season when Cousins has the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell leading the Vikings rather than defensive coach Mike Zimmer, who was fired this offseason.

"People are forgetting that Kirk Cousins played in a dictatorship," Johnson said on Monday's show. "He played for a coach that did not visit him in the offensive meeting room. I’ve heard things from offensive players that have said, ‘Yeah I don’t really see (Zimmer) around. There’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just the truth. Cousins hasn’t had a coach sitting down with him. He’s going to have Kevin O’Connell right there in meeting rooms. The offense is his baby."

"You can say whatever you want but you can’t say I don’t know football," Johnson continued. "I say that because let’s let this year play out. If Kirk Cousins sucks this year and he’s still making the same dump offs when someone’s wide open, I’ll go back and say I was wrong. Here’s 10 or 12 better. But if Kirk comes out and kills it and Kevin O’Connell gets lightning in a bottle like Sean McVay, Zac Taylor got? Why not?"

Johnson compared Cousins to Ryan Tannehill, who was a very ineffective quarterback before coming to the Titans and helping lead them to the playoffs multiple times.

“Kirk Cousins is a quarterback that needs a system to work for him. That’s what Ryan Tannehill is. He needed a system to work for him and he found it in Tennessee," Johnson said. "He needed a healthy dose of the run game and pass out of that. I think Cousins needs to pass to run. I think Kirk Cousins needs love to succeed. I think Kirk Cousins needs a push in the back to become a guy that’s going to take chances and if you make a mistake, we’re OK man. We’ve got a great defense.”

Executive producer Sam Ekstrom doesn't agree with Johnson's take on Cousins being in the top 10, saying you need to look at more comprehensive stats like QBR (adjusted total quarterback rating).

“I love your passion to defend this thing," Ekstrom said. "I just want to point out the one stat I keep going back to that I think comprehensively rates quarterback play and takes into account everything, sacks turnovers, success rate, EPA. QBR. Kirk Cousins QBR in his four years with the Vikings, 15th, 18th, 13th, 14th. That’s all I got.”

Johnson wasn't going to back down. But he said if Cousins doesn't prove it this year, with his new offensive-minded coach coming over from the Rams, he doesn't mind admitting he's wrong.

“Here’s the thing about QBR, it’s created by ESPN. Here’s the thing it doesn’t take into account, the doors getting blown off by the offensive line," Johnson said. "Running for your life. It doesn’t take into account play calling. It doesn’t take into account some of the dumb things. But his passer rating, his yards, his conversions, all that stuff, he’s top 10 in those categories. We’ve gotta figure it out this season. He’s got a new coach. I might be wrong, I can admit that."