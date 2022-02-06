Former Gophers Ron Johnson and Ukee Dozier remember Marion Barber III | Ron Johnson Show

Former University of Minnesota football players Ron Johnson and Ukee Dozer reflect and remember their teammate, Marion Barber III, who passed away Wednesday at 38.

MINNEAPOLIS — "I didn't think it was true at first."

Those were the first thoughts from former University of Minnesota defensive back Ukee Dozier after news emerged that Marion Barber III had passed away. Dozier and Barber were roommates at Minnesota.

Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Minnesota. At Minnesota, Barber rushed for well over 1,000 yards his junior and senior seasons, rushing for 28 touchdowns in those two years.

Barber was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 despite not starting a game for a 13-3 Cowboys team that finished with the best record in the NFC. He led the Cowboys with 975 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns that season.

On Wednesday's Ron Johnson Show, part of Locked On Sports Minnesota, Ron Johnson had Ukee Dozier on for what was a pre-scheduled guest spot. With the heavy news that Barber had passed away in Texas on Wednesday at the age of 38, the two former teammates of Barber discussed receiving the news of his death and his life.

"This emotion that I'm in right now is more at peace, because I feel like he's at peace with where he's at right now, knowing things that he's dealt with," Dozier said.