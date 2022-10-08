Introducing The Minnesota Football Party, the newest show covering Vikings football

The Minnesota Football Party is the newest show from Locked On Sports Minnesota, bringing together the best-known, well-versed voices talking Vikings football.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you follow Minnesota Vikings football, we have your new show dedicated to all things Minnesota Vikings, available on both video and audio.

It's The Minnesota Football Party, the latest show from Locked On Sports Minnesota.

We’re bringing together the best-known, well-versed voices in Vikings country, talking Minnesota Vikings football every single week, twice per week, on Monday's and Thursday's.

How to watch or listen

The Minnesota Football Party is a podcast that is available on video and audio. New episodes will appear on YouTube on the Locked On Sports Minnesota YouTube channel every week on Monday's and Thursday's. Subscribe to the channel to get notified of new videos!

Subscribe to the Locked On Sports Minnesota podcast feed on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts, for the audio version of new episodes every Monday and Thursday.

Locked On Sports Minnesota is a new podcast feed from the Locked On Podcast Network that features shows dedicated to all things Minnesota Sports. The Minnesota Football Party joins The Ron Johnson Show, Superior Sports Talk with Reggie Wilson and Luke Inman, and the Locked On Twins POSTCAST.

Subscribe to the Locked On Sports Minnesota feed on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts for daily, insightful coverage of all things Minnesota sports.

The Minnesota Football Party hosts

Arif Hasan writes about the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL for The Athletic. His emphasis on film and analytics has made him one of the most unique voices covering the team. Before The Athletic, Arif wrote for Zone Coverage.

Luke Inman doubles as co-host of Superior Sports Talk & The Minnesota Football Party, part of Locked On Sports Minnesota. Best known for his work covering the NFL Draft, Luke has previously worked for eDraft & Zone Coverage.

Luke Braun has been the host of the Locked On Vikings podcast since 2018, offering dynamic daily analysis of the team. His written work has appeared in Climbing the Pocket & Zone Coverage.

Sam Ekstrom doubles as executive producer & co-host of The Minnesota Football Party & The Ron Johnson Show. Sam has covered the Minnesota Vikings since 2014 for a handful of outlets. He has written for Purple Insider, Zone Coverage, & the Associated Press.

Full episodes: The Minnesota Football Party