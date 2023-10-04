Timberwolves turmoil overshadowed huge win heading into play-in | Locked on Wolves

Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels made bad mistakes for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have pole position for another NBA playoff appearance, but their win to get there was overshadowed by two outbursts from key players.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Wolves podcast, host Ben Beecken discussed Rudy Gobert punching teammate Kyle Anderson and young breakout forward Jaden McDaniels hurting himself after a frustrated outburst stemming from his own foul trouble.

“It’s obviously a very immature way, no other way to say it really, to end the season for really frankly a rising star and one of the league’s best defenders, and just really an unforced error,” Beecken said of McDaniels.

Minnesota announced McDaniels has multiple fractures in his hand, meaning his season is likely over.

But the more extreme mistake came from Gobert, the team’s big veteran acquisition from the offseason. Gobert was caught on camera striking Anderson, and was sent home by the team at halftime after the altercation reportedly continued in the locker room.

“I can’t think of a specific example when a professional sports team has sent a player home, and not just like a bench player or pregame, this wasn’t something that happened in warmups,” Beecken said. “This is a star player, an All-NBA caliber player, a multi-time All-Star, a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, a starter, somebody you gave up a million picks for and you’re paying a max contract.

“To send him home at halftime of the biggest game of the season is a step. That’s a statement.”