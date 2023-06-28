Naz Reid coming back to Minnesota Timberwolves is a win-win | Locked On Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves got their bench big man back at a good value.

MINNEAPOLIS — Naz Reid was expected to be among the top NBA free agents this offseason, but he chose to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $42 million contract with a player option in the final season.

Locked On Wolves host Ben Beecken discussed the deal on a recent episode of the podcast and why it was a win-win for Minnesota and Reid.

“Naz is the story of player development in the NBA," Beecken said.

Reid went undrafted out of Louisiana State after a promising freshman season, then went from a G Leaguer to a rotation player in part thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns getting injured this season.

The deal satisfies both camps, as Reid gets guaranteed millions for the first time in his career while the expensive Timberwolves get a rotation player on good value.

“Naz came down a little on the average annual value, but got the contract to be shorter in order to give himself the ability to become a free agent before he’s 26 years old," Beecken explained.

Reid's broken wrist late in the season was one of the many injury dominoes that eventually led to Minnesota being put away by Denver in the first round.

“The Wolves got a better deal than most teams would have gotten on the open market," Beecken said. "And everybody loves Naz Reid.”