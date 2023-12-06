Why a Karl-Anthony Towns trade is the only big move left for the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have to trade their former No. 1 pick to improve the roster.

MINNEAPOLIS — With new ownership, a bloated salary sheet, and growing expectations, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves facing significant pressure despite a 2022-23 season that was defined by injuries. As a result, rumors around a Karl-Anthony Towns trade are growing louder, and a deal feels more likely.

Locked On Wolves host Ben Beecken discussed the reports that a Towns deal could be imminent on a Monday edition of the podcast.

“The only significant move the Wolves can really make is trading KAT,” Beecken explained.

Rudy Gobert, acquired in a megadeal in the 2022 offseason, is unlikely to be flipped so soon after coming to Minnesota. And after making the Gobert deal and others over time, the Timberwolves don’t have much ammunition to go get more help elsewhere.

That leaves a Towns trade as the most likely option to reshuffle the roster and improve around Gobert and young star guard Anthony Edwards.

“It’ll give us further insight into (president) Tim Connelly’s mindset related to the Rudy Gobert trade from last offseason,” Beecken said. “Either Tim Connelly really, truly believes the two-big thing is going to work … (or) Connelly potentially perhaps was expecting to trade Karl-Anthony Towns all along.”

Timing is key for the Timberwolves as well.

“Towns’ trade value is lower now than it was a year ago,” Beecken said. “Unless Towns becomes one of the top-five players in the league this season … $50 million is going to be a lot for Karl-Anthony Towns next fall, and that would be a reason for his trade value to go down further.”

That might mean, despite Towns missing the majority of last season with a calf injury, that Minnesota has to act now without ever really getting to see this version of the team at full strength. Or, they can stay patient, even if it means losing out on some of their leverage on the open market.