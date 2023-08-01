Will Minnesota Timberwolves be better next NBA season? | Locked On Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns should be healthy and the Minnesota Timberwolves can improve around him.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a massive trade, a massive injury, and some late-season turmoil, the Minnesota Timberwolves missed the NBA playoffs in 2023.

In a recent edition of the Locked On Wolves podcast, host Ben Beecken debated whether Minnesota would improve on their 42-40 record based on improvements made internally, as well as new additions.

“I completely agree with the sentiment that the Wolves are a better team now," Beecken explained. "You could talk about just strictly the roster … (but) this team should be better.”

The Wolves retained Naz Reid on an affordable contract, re-signed postseason breakout guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and brought on new additions Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton as perimeter playmakers off the bench.

“Tim Connelly could have made a ton of sound moves since then, and he could have screwed up the Rudy Gobert trade," Beecken said. "Both things can be true.”

The team effectively only lost Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell from last year's team.

“You let (Taurean Prince) go and you get both Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton for the same price … you get two players instead of one," Beecken said.

On top of these roster changes, Towns should return healthy after missing nearly half the season with a bad calf muscle injury, while both Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels should continue to improve in their fourth seasons.