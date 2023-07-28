Five players the Minnesota Twins could move before the trade deadline

The Twins are leading the AL Central and have some upgrades to make.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are leading the AL Central after a short hiatus in which they didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. And because they’re hunting for a spot, they will make moves at the deadline.

They already made a small one on Thursday, exchanging relievers with the Marlins. The Twins got Dylan Floro, and the Marlins got Jorge López in return. Floro is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 43 appearances, while López is 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 appearances.

More moves will likely be made before Tuesday, and host Brandon Warne of Locked On Twins named five players who he thinks the Twins could trade.

The first player Warne named was Simeon Woods Richardson, who is currently in Triple-A St. Paul and has only thrown four and two-thirds innings with the Twins this season—he gave up five runs in what turned out to be a 10-4 loss against the Washington Nationals.

"I know he’s not having a good season in Triple-A," Warne said. "And I’m not exactly sure what to make out of it because he had good numbers in Triple-A last season.”

It’s possible the Twins could move him, but there’s also a chance no one will want to take a chance on him. He’s still quite young—he’ll be 23 at the end of September—and this could just be a bad year and maybe the Twins will hold on to him.

Up next is outfielder Gilberto Celestino. He played with the Twins last year in 122 games, but he has been fighting off some injuries in 2023 and has played in 29 games between Triple-A St. Paul and Single-A Fort Myers.

“The numbers haven’t been there in the big leagues," Warne continued. "But if you could trade him somewhere where he can help another team and get full-time playing time without any expectations, he could develop into a nice little player.”

He envisions a deal with a team like the Royals where Celestino could play daily. Warne also did not expect Celestino to bring in a big return, but maybe a deal for reliever Scott Barlow could work.

Warne combined numbers three and four; Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner. Warne believes Wallner has a higher value “in the sense that he’s put together better numbers in the big leagues to this point.”

Larnach has played in 50 games for the Twins this season and is batting .213/.314/.401 with six home runs and 32 runs batted in. Wallner has only played in 21 games - he was sent back down to the minors at the end of May and returned on July 17. He’s batting .294/.419/.569 with four home runs. Larnach was touted higher as a prospect, and Warne thinks an acquiring team should also value him more than Wallner.

And finally, we reached number five, and Warne said, “Let’s talk about a player that almost everybody wants to see moved. Max Kepler.” Kepler has never quite lived up to his 2019 season, in which he finished 20th in AL MVP voting. That year, he batted .252 with 36 home runs and drove in 90 runs. Since then, he hasn’t been able to raise his batting average above .230 with .228 being the highest in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But he has picked things up in July.

In the last two weeks, Kepler is batting .320 with two home runs. Since the end of June, he’s batting .296 with four home runs. Warne said, “With his defense, that’s a nice player.” There a number of teams looking for outfield help, and Kepler could be a big boost for someone.