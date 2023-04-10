Behind Royce Lewis, Twins erase 19 years of heartache with playoff victory over Blue Jays

Royce Lewis battled a hamstring injury to suit up, and became the third player to homer in his first two career postseason plate appearances.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — It took 19 years and nearly 7,000 days, but the Minnesota Twins finally snapped the longest playoff losing streak in American men's sports history with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

It was a highly-regarded but oft-injured player who led them to victory. Not Byron Buxton. Not Carlos Correa. Not Alex Kirilloff. Not Joe Mauer or Johan Santana. It was Royce Lewis, the former No. 1 overall pick, who recovered from a hamstring strain in time to blast two home runs - all the offense star pitcher Pablo Lopez and a handful of relievers needed as they combined to hold Toronto's star-studded offense to just one run

Locked on Twins host Brandon Warne joined Luke Inman on Locked on Sports Minnesota to break down the victory and what it means for this franchise to lift the weight of a nearly 20 year losing streak off their shoulders.

"Everything came together perfectly," Warne said. "Royce Lewis basically rising up from the ashes to provide all three runs, you had Carlos Correa doing what he did all season long, Pablo [Lopez] was exceptional."

Lewis battled injuries throughout his minor league career, and while 2023 was his breakthrough into the big leagues he missed time with an oblique strain midseason and suffered a hamstring strain on September 19.

He wasn't sure he would even get into the lineup for Game 1, but felt good enough to go on Tuesday morning and proved it immediately, lifting a full count fastball from ace Kevin Gausman over the wall in left to give Minnesota a two-run lead in the first inning.

Two innings later Lewis jumped on a 3-1 fastball and took it out of the park, becoming just the third player to homer in his first two career postseason plate appearances alongside Evan Longoria (2008) and former Twin Gary Gaetti (1987).