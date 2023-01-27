Sending Luis Arraez to Miami was a good trade for the Twins | MLB Prospects Podcast

While trading away the American League batting champion might sting on surface level, the Twins got a great haul for Luis Arraez.

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week the Minnesota Twins traded reigning American League Batting Champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for righthander Pablo Lopez and two prospects.

While trading away your league's batting champion isn't always a recommended formula, Locked On MLB Prospects podcast host Lindsay Crosby says the trade was a good move for the Twins.

Crosby, an expert in baseball prospects and MLB contracts, discussed the trade on his show saying first that he thought it was an interesting trade and that when this type of deal happens you have to declare a winner and a loser. Crosby says the Twins are the winner.

About the Twins, he said, “You trade a player who is very good. A very good contact hitter in Luis Arraez albeit a little defensively limited. You turned three years of Luis Arraez of two years of starting pitcher Pablo López and two prospects.”

Arraez’s numbers in 2022 were aided by that .316 batting average which helped him beat Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the AL batting race and while he makes a ton of contact and doesn’t strike out a lot (7.1% K rate), he doesn’t produce any power. He only hit eight home runs in 2022. Defensively, Arraez has played in the infield but mostly played first base and was slotted in at DH because of knee issues.

López finished 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA last season. He had 187 strikeouts in 180 innings and he is also under team control for two more seasons which is one less than Arraez’s three. He made 32 starts in 2022 and in 510 career innings in the Majors, he has a 3.94 ERA. Breaking down his numbers even further, you can look at how López is considered a league-average starter. All of his numbers are either average (K Rate and average exit speed allowed) or hovered near average (everything else including FIP and ERA).

Some baseball pundits are saying Twins fans should have been happy with the trade if it were just Arraez for López straight up but the Marlins also gave the Twins two prospects—shortstop Jose Salas and centerfielder Byron Chourio.

Salas was ranked the 93rd prospect on Baseball Prospectus’s Top 101 and he was the fifth-ranked prospect in the Marlins’ system per MLB Pipeline. Crosby said about Salas, “(he played) 109 games last year in the lower Minors. .250/.339./384, nine home runs, 33 extra-base hits, 43 walks to 95 strikeouts, and 33 of 34 in stolen bases.” Crosby added that Salas can play a few different infield positions, not just shortstop and that he’s a well-rounded player.”

Chourio is a 17-year-old centerfielder who played in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 and hit .344/.429/.410 in 51 games. Crosby said about Chourio, “This is a lottery ticket, right? You’re taking a 17-year-old outfielder who has not made it stateside yet. There is no way to project how he’s going to be as a big leaguer.” He added, “You’re looking at at least five years before you see this kid in MLB.” And that’s a big if because it’s not easy making it to the bigs.