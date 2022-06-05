Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine: 'The Places I've Gone, I've Won' | The Ron Johnson Show

Don't let the headline fool you, new Vikings safety is humble and eager to learn. But, he's hungry to bring his championship experience to Minnesota as well.

MINNEAPOLIS — After trading back with the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings grabbed Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the final round one pick.

How does Cine fit in with the Vikings, and what's his mentality coming into the NFL? Let him tell you himself. The 22-year-old joined The Ron Johnson Show on Friday, part of Locked On Sports Minnesota.

Watch the full interview with Lewis Cine in the video player above, or on YouTube. Check out the transcript below:

Ron Johnson: "When you sit back and look at your teammates, there’s a lot of great teammates on that defense. Who are you most excited to get into that locker room and learn from, meet or hang out with?"

Lewis Cine: “I’m really excited to learn from Harrison Smith. He has a whole lot of experience, knows a whole lot about the game and he’s a great safety that’s been in the league for a long time, playing elite ball. That’s someone I want to get to learn from.”

Cine on his role with the Vikings defense

RJ: "When you see this defense, you’ve got Harrison Smith, you’ve got Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, Eric Kendricks, Patrick Peterson future Hall of Famer, all these GUYS. What do you think your role is going to be coming in?"

LC: “The first thing for me is coming in and being a sponge. I got to come in with the mindset of learning. It’s a new system, everything’s new for me. I’ve got to be able to learn in, soak in all the information. Two, I’ve got to be able to not only listen to the coaches, but the words of the veteran guys. I know most guys won’t want to help me, but I know some guys will want to take me under their wing. But it’s competition out there. I already know that. My role is coming in and learning and gaining the respect of the older guys. They’ve got to accept me."

Rivalry with Kyle Hamilton, the first safety off the board in the NFL Draft?

RJ: “Roy Williams made a great comment on my show yesterday talking about Ed Reed. You know there’s always debates, people are saying the Cowboys or someone else should have picked Ed Reed and he fell to 24. Ed took that personal, he always felt like he was the best safety in the draft…When you look at Kyle Hamilton, do you think you guys have a rivalry because you’re going to be tied to each other for a while?

LC: “I got the most respect for Kyle. I got to meet him in the combine process, this whole NFL Draft process. He’s a cool dude, real humble. At the end of the day, I’m not in a competition with Kyle, I’m in a competition with Lewis. It’s about day in and day out being the best me i can be. Once I get to the NFL, it’s not just Kyle anymore. It’s everyone. I’d be doing myself a disservice comparing myself to someone else. I’ve just got to be me. Let the film and productivity speak for itself.

How will your championship at Georgia help the Vikings?

RJ: “How does that Georgia championship help you and what can you bring to this locker room for a team that’s kind of been on the cusp at times and just couldn’t get over the hump. What kind of championship mindset can you bring to this locker room?”

LC: “A lot of people might ask, how is a rookie going to help an established team get over the hump? It only takes one player from time to time, like the Bengals, it took Burrow and Chase (coming off a championship at LSU) to mean everything for them. Personally, I know what it takes. I’m not saying this in a cocky manner, but the places I’ve gone, I’ve won. I’ve won championships. I understand what it takes, I know the grit, the hard work, the hours. I just know what it takes. I’ll replicate that going to the Vikings.”

Can you Griddy like Justin Jefferson?

RJ: "Looking at Justin Jefferson, his Griddy, can you Griddy?