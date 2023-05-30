What if Dalvin Cook isn't leaving Minnesota after all? | Locked on Vikings

As the offseason goes on it is looking more and more likely that Dalvin Cook will return for another season in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — For a while it seemed like Dalvin Cook getting released by the Minnesota Vikings was a foregone conclusion. The team re-signed running back Alexander Mattison and drafted DeWayne McBride, and with cap space at a premium Cook's $6M hit seemed like a spot where the team could create some room.

However, as the offseason goes on, it is looking more and more likely that Cook will return for another season in Minnesota, which will have a ripple effect on the entire Vikings roster.

Locked on Vikings host Luke Braun believes the lack of interest on the open market for running backs in general has created a situation where Cook may be more open to a return than he was when the season ended.

"The running back market is not shaping up well for the players," Braun said. "Once we got past the draft everyone's trade market got a little weird....Maybe the market has shaken out in a way where he doesn't feel like he can get [what he wants]."

Ezekiel Elliott remains available in free agency despite an incredibly decorated NFL career, and the Titans were unable to find a suitor for Derrick Henry on the trade market - which certainly contributes to the tepid interest in Cook.

If the Vikings do decide to bring Cook back for next season, they'll have to figure out what that means for backups like Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu, as well as the rookie McBride.