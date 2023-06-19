True make or break season coming up for Minnesota's Kirk Cousins | Locked on Vikings

Cousins will command a significant portion of the salary cap entering his age-35 season, but the team doesn't have any clear cut options going forward.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings haven't made their future plans at quarterback particularly clear. They opted not to restructure Cousins' contract with a multiyear extension, but also neglected to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, when both Will Levis and Hendon Hooker were still available.

Cousins broke his silence on the issue last week during Minnesota's minicamp, telling reporters he thinks, "we'll probably talk about the contract next March."

"Until then, we'll just focus on this season and the job to do right now."

Locked on Vikings host Luke Braun wonders how well negotiations will go next March when the timeline between the end of the season and start of free agency is pretty tight.

"The regular season ends in mid-January, let alone if they make the playoffs," Braun said. "If Cousins doesn't expect to be negotiating this extension until then, you're going to have a pretty tight window to do it."

Minnesota has called this offseason a competitive rebuild, meaning they are shedding salary in some places (like Dalvin Cook) while making competitive moves elsewhere (like bringing back Harrison Smith).

Cousins will command a significant portion of the salary cap entering his age-35 season, but the team doesn't have any clear cut options going forward - potentially making a reunion after 2023 possible.

The Vikings did select former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the fifth round, and the 25-year-old could be ready to go as soon as 2024 - although his NFL readiness remains a question mark at this point.