What does Dalvin Cook's release mean for Minnesota Vikings?

Cook leaves Minnesota as their third leading rusher with 5,993 yards on the ground, which includes three 1,000 yard seasons and four straight Pro Bowl appearances.

MINNEAPOLIS — After multiple attempts to trade the 27-year-old star running back, the Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook on Friday.

"I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates. We appreciate Dalvin's positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future."

Locked on Vikings host Luke Braun joined Peter Bukowski on Locked on Sports Today to discuss the timing of Cook's release and what it means for the team going forward.

"They were never going to pay the full $14M dollars that he was going to make," Braun said. "He was never going to agree to a pay cut, that was established very early on, and if nobody else is going to come calling...I think this is just the way the situation played out."

Cook's extensive injury history, including an ACL tear and multiple shoulder injuries, played a big factor in Minnesota's decision not to pay him in 2023.

Additionally, it is well-known there is a drop off in production from running backs after the age of 28. Only two running backs have rushed for over 1000 yards after turning 28 since 2020, Aaron Jones and Derrick Henry.