Why the Minnesota Vikings should trade up for Anthony Richardson | Locked on Vikings

Kirk Cousins is under contract for 2023, meaning the Minnesota Vikings should have a young quarterback waiting in the wings.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2023 NFL offseason will almost certainly feature one of the most entertaining quarterback carousels in recent memory. Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are two huge names who could find themselves wearing a different uniform in 2023, while Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield represent additional free agent options.

The NFL draft is another spot where teams looking for their next great quarterback could turn to, with a class highlighted by Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

All this puts the Minnesota Vikings in an interesting spot. Veteran Kirk Cousins, by all accounts, will be the team's starter in 2023. However, at age 35 and with free agency looming in 2024, it's fair to assume this team could, and should, have a starter waiting in the wings.

Locked on Vikings host Luke Braun explores a scenario where the Vikings use the upcoming draft to select a quarterback for 2024 and beyond - touching on the pros and cons of trading a package that would likely include two future first round picks to move up and select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"The path to a Super Bowl is QB on a rookie contract and that QB is Anthony Richardson," Braun said. "(The Vikings) can be the Eagles two years from now going to the Super Bowl with our guy on a rookie contract."

Braun goes on to discuss Richardson's tape at Florida, where he threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022 across 12 games.

"He truly has every throw in the arsenal all the way to 50 yards," Braun continued. "And you have to defend every blade of grass. If you can get those throws to come out as consistently as possible, you've got an electric quarterback."

Richardson is expected to be drafted in the mid first round, behind Young and Stroud but in the strong second tier of draftable quarterbacks that includes Will Levis and Hendon Hooker.