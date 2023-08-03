Can Kirill Kaprizov reach the 50-goal mark? | Locked On Wild

Now that Kaprizov already has the single-season goals record for Minnesota, he's going to be chasing a bigger milestone.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirill Kaprizov already has the single-season goals record for the Minnesota Wild. Chances are he’s going to also become the first 50-goal scorer in franchise history.

And maybe as soon as this season.

After scoring 47 goals in 81 games last season, Kaprizov has 39 through 64 games to date in 2022-23. That’s a 0.61 goals per game average, putting him on pace for exactly 50 over a full 82-game season.

Locked on Wild podcast host Seth Toupal is optimistic about Kaprizov’s chances.

“It just seems likely that he’s going to get a ton of chances here the rest of the way,” Toupal said. “He finished his most prolific month of the season in February in which he had 10 goals in 13 games. He’s got two so far in March, and he’s on a two-game pointless streak but every time he has been held off, he comes back with a strong effort.”

Either way, Kaprizov is among the league’s elite when it comes to goal scoring. In fact, he’s one of only eight players league wide with a 0.61 goals per game pace or better. That list includes Connor McDavid (0.83), David Pastrnak (0.71), Mikko Rantanen (0.68), Tage Thompson (0.67), Leon Draisaitl (0.65), Jack Hughes, (0.61), and Brayden Point (0.61).

The Richard Trophy appears to be McDavid’s to lose, but don’t be surprised if Kaprizov takes one before his career is over.