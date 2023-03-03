What John Klingberg trade means for Minnesota Wild | Locked On Wild

Minnesota adds some much-needed firepower on defence.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota WIld and Anaheim Ducks pulled off a deal just before Friday's NHL trade deadline.

The Ducks sent defenseman John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

While young defenseman Calen Addison has been quartbacking the power play for much of the season, Locked on Wild host Seth Toupal wonders if the Wild are looking to upgrade with a more veteran presence.

"They're also trying to get to a higher floor," Toupal argued. "Klingberg may not be a better defenseman than Addison, but you're looking for more of a steady presence."

Klingberg, 30, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Ducks prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. He can become an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

He's not known for his defensive prowess, but the hope is he can light on offensive spark on Minnesota's blue line.

John Klingberg going to the Wild, aka Defence University, is about as good a fit as you can get for a team that needs more offence from the backend. pic.twitter.com/2KApMo6Su4 — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) March 3, 2023

Originally selected in the fifth round (131st overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 50 games as a Duck.

Klingberg recorded six goals and 41 assists last season for the Stars, who ultimately didn't want to meet his asking price in free agency.

He previously hit a career high in goals (13 in 2016-17) and points (67 in 2017-18), and the Wild are banking on a return to something close to that production.