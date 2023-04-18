Why Brock Faber arrived at right time for Wild | Locked On Wild

The 20-year-old defenseman made a huge impact in 2OT thriller.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a breeding ground for unsung heros, and there's a candidate already emerging in Minnesota.

In his playoff debut and third pro game ever, the 20-year-old made a game saving play for the Wild to keep things level in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

While it was a full team effort that helped the WIld win Game 1 against the Stars in double overtime, Locked on Wild host Seth Toupal tabbed Faber as one of a handful of players that tipped the scales in Minnesota's favor.

Faber won puck battles on top of saving the game with that deflection, and was also on the ice for the game-winning goal scored by Sam Steel.

"Brock Faber was unreal in this game tonight," Toupal said. "This is a kid who was playing a couple weeks ago in the National Championship game as a Gopher, now playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his third career NHL just, just looking like a guy who is a 15-year NHL veteran.

"He's so calm and collected, and so confident in what he's doing out there. Not only that, he's so physical along the boards, too."

Toupal pointed to a number of stats to back up his points, including the fact he was getting significant ice time in double overtime of a playoff game.

The Wild should be hyped about the win and feel pretty damn good about the decision to play Brock Faber tonight.



MIN was out attempted 13-20 in his minutes, but had a clear edge in quality – 75% of the xG share at 5v5, per @NatStatTrick + had some key standout defensive plays — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 18, 2023

Faber signed a contract with the Wild just days ago after three years at the University of Minnesota.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by Los Angeles, and was part of a deal that saw Kevin Fiala go to the Kings last summer.