Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NBA Draft moves for all 30 teams

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday, and the Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make picks and trades up and down the first round to predict the outcome of one of the league’s craziest nights.
Each host made the selection that makes the most sense for the team they cover, then provided analysis of the selection in our Locked On NBA Mock Draft show.
Below is a look at how the first round shook out, with a trade into the top 10 as well as a surprise pick at No. 6.
Go inside the war rooms of each NBA team ahead of the draft:
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Big, France
2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller, Wing, Alabama
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Guard, Overtime Elite
5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite
6. Orlando Magic: Gradey Dick, Wing, Kansas
7. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker, Forward, Houston
8. Washington Wizards: Cam Whitmore, Wing, Villanova
9. Oklahoma City Thunder (Mock Trade with UTA: Thunder get No. 9, Jazz get No. 12 and Utah’s 2024 first-round pick): Taylor Hendricks, Forward, UCF
10. Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Black, Guard, Arkansas
11. New York Knicks (Mock Trade with ORL: Knicks get No. 11, Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol, Magic get Isaiah Hartenstein and a 2024 2nd-round pick): Jordan Hawkins, Guard, UConn
12. Utah Jazz: Cason Wallace, Guard, Kentucky
13. Toronto Raptors: Kobe Bufkin, Guard, Michigan
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Nick Smith Jr, Guard, Arkansas
15. Atlanta Hawks: Dereck Lively, Big, Duke
16. Utah Jazz: Leonard Miller, Forward, G-League
17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jett Howard, Guard, Michigan
18. Miami Heat: GG Jackson, Forward, South Carolina
19. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Guard, Indiana
20. New York Knicks (Mock Trade with HOU: Knicks get No. 20, Rockets get NYK top-10 protected 1st-round pick): Brice Sensabaugh, Forward, Ohio State
21. Utah Jazz (Mock Trade with BKN: Jazz get No. 21 and Patty Mills, Nets get No. 28): Keyonte George, Guard, Baylor
22. Brooklyn Nets: Rayan Rupert, Big, NZ Breakers
23. Portland Trail Blazers: Max Lewis, Forward, Pepperdine
24. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray, Wing, Iowa
25. Toronto Raptors (Mock Trade with MEM: Raptors get No. 25, Tyus Jones, and 1st-round picks in 2024 and 2025, Grizzlies get OG Anunoby and a 2028 2nd-round pick): Bilal Coulibaly, Wing, France
26: Brooklyn Nets (Mock Trade with IND: Nets get No. 26, Pacers get Royce O’Neale): Colby Jones, Guard, Xavier
27: Charlotte Hornets: Dariq Whitehead, Forward, Duke
28: Brooklyn Nets: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wing, Indiana
29. Indiana Pacers: Andre Jackson, Guard, UConn
30: Los Angeles Clippers: Brandin Podziemski, Guard, Santa Clara