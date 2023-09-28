Locked on NFL presents 'Football for Swifties' with Taylor Swift set to attend Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

While Swift and Kelce have not made their relationship public, reports indicate she plans to attend Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Pop icon Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lit the NFL and the entire pop culture landscape on fire last Sunday when Swift attended Kelce's game in Kansas City against the Bears, sitting in a box with Kelce's family and cheering passionately throughout the game.

While Swift and Kelce have not made their relationship public yet, reports indicate she plans to attend Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium - which should once again result in an influx of new NFL watchers both in person and on TV.

With thousands of new fans tuning into the NFL, Locked on NFL host James Rapien and Locked on lead producer Ali Bronson sat down to host a "Football for Swifties" episode of the podcast on Thursday.

"There's so much excitement and passion that goes into every NFL game," Bronson said. "This video is not teaching people about x's and o's, we want to give Taylor Swift fans the bridge to every football game."

Rapien and Bronson break down key football terminology, rules around penalties (including celebrating) and how to recognize key moments during a game.

Kelce and Swift's relationship is in its infancy, but already it is clear the NFL has gained a significant following for the rest of the season. In fact, Kelce already added thousands of new followers on social media and his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, vaulted to No. 1 shortly after last week's game.