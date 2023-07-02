Why Brian Flores is home run hire for Minnesota Vikings | Locked on NFL

Minnesota's entire defensive philosophy will change under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and that's a good thing.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings ended their search to replace defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Monday, when they announced former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will take over the role.

Flores will take over a defense that finished 31st in the NFL in yards allowed in 2022, and Locked on Vikings host Luke Braun couldn't be happier.

"The Minnesota Vikings struck out looking in 2022," Braun told Ross Jackson on the Locked on NFL podcast. "Their defense was insanely passive, they played a lot of off-coverage. They were playing so careful that 15-yard passes got caught in front of their face....They have gone all the way to the opposite. Brian Flores is very aggressive."

As the head coach in Miami, Flores was known for his team's heavy blitzing - ranking fourth in NFL in blitz rate from 2019-2021 - as well as man-to-man coverage in the secondary, neither which were particularly visible for the Vikings under Donatell last year.

A sudden, dramatic change in defensive philosophy creates a lot of intrigue in Minnesota heading into 2023, although how this team performs will depend a lot on what changes they make to the roster between now and Week 1 in September.

"The Vikings are gonna be fun," Braun said. "I don't know about good yet, we'll find out about good, but boy they are going to be fun."