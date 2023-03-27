Toronto defeats Minnesota in thrilling PHF championship | Locked On NHL

The Six became the first Canadian team to lift the Isobel Cup.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Toronto Six captured their first Isobel Cup in an overtime thriller against the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday.

The winning goal was scored by Tereza Vanišová off a fantastic individual effort to keep the play alive in the offensive zone.

THE GOAL THAT ENDED IT AND GAVE THE TORONTO SIX THEIR FIRST ISOBEL CUP! pic.twitter.com/0bPSVMwpFk — PHF (@PHF) March 27, 2023

Vanisova, a member of the Czech national women’s team, joined Boston Pride captain Jillian Dempsey in becoming just the second player to win three career Isobel Cup titles. Vanisova signed with Toronto after winning championships in each of the past two seasons with Boston, a team that had been upset by the Whitecaps in the semifinals.

“I forechecked, got the puck and went straight to the net and shot high on her where I saw it was open,” Vanišová said of the winning goal. “I’m glad it went in! The Isobel Cup is the goal of the season so from the beginning I knew I was coming to a really good team and I believed that we could win. It’s been unreal for me, my third time winning this. I’m so glad I’m part of this team, we have an amazing group of girls and I think it was well deserved. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to play in this league, it’s been awesome. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”

It was an impressive showing for the underdog team from Minnesota, who held a lead in the third period before the game was equalized by Taylor Woods.

Toronto Six Crowned Isobel Cup Champions 🇨🇦



Story 🏆 https://t.co/GL08ENU3qN pic.twitter.com/izuoSfuoe1 — PHF (@PHF) March 27, 2023

The game was played at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, the current home of the Arizona Coyotes. Angelica Rodriguez of The Ice Garden and Black Rosie Media told the Locked on Coyotes podcast the goal of the PHF is to get eyes on women's hockey in different places.

The opportunity wasn't lost on the players, either.

“It’s super exciting to be able to come here in a different market we haven’t been in before,” said Toronto captain Shiann Darkangelo. “Being able to go out there and inspire those girls, and show them what they’re capable of, it’s awesome. I never had that growing up, so it kind of gives me chills thinking about it, and I’m super proud of the women that I do this with, and the girls on the other team to set such a good example for those girls to look up to.”

Toronto was the first Canadian team to appear in the league championship, and the the Six are therefore the first Canadian team to win the Isobel Cup, named after the daughter of Lord Stanley, the namesake of the NHL's premiere trophy.