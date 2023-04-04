Why the Western Conference NHL playoff race is heating up | Locked On NHL

The Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Nashville Predators are all in the chase for the second wild card spot.

CALGARY, AB — The Winnipeg Jets are doing their best to keep the Western Conference playoff race interesting.

Once thought to be a lock to advance and perhaps even take the Central Division, the Jets are keeping the door wide open for the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators.

Through 77 games, the Jets have 89 points, two more than the Flames 87 points in 77 games).

The Predators, meanwhile, have 84 points, but have only played 76 games.

As Dane Lewis of Locked on NHL points out, it's the Flames and Jets that seem most likely to battle it out until the second wild card spot in the West is clinched.

Calgary hosts the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and the Flames will then travel to WInnipeg for a huge game against the Jets on Tuesday, ideally with both teams level at 89 points.

"This is the kind of stuff you live for as a fan of the sport," Lewis said. "You love the playoff matchups, but the race to get to the playoffs can be equally as exciting."

Here's what each team's schedule looks like down the stretch.

Winnipeg:

vs. Flames

vs. Predators

vs. Sharks

@ Wild

@ Avalanche

Calgary:

vs. Blackhawks

@ Jets

@ Canucks

vs. Predators

vs. Sharks

You'll notice Nashville is in there as well, but the odds are against them due to come big injuries they've suffered and the fact they're three points back.

The Flames, by the way, are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games, while the Jets are stumbling to the finish line at 5-5-0 recently. Winnipeg has, however, won two in a row.

The Flames also have a remarkable 15 losses in overtime or a shootout, meaning they've left so many points on the table this season.