NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter to Seattle in latest Locked On NFL Draft mock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is just over three weeks away and already the hype around this electric group of quarterbacks is at full steam.
The choices teams like Carolina, Houston, and Indianapolis make early in the first round will have massive ramifications around the NFL - potentially for decades to come.
Locked on NFL Draft co-host Damian Parson released his seventh full first round mock draft of the season, and the guys broke down their favorite picks on the latest episode of the podcast.
Below is a look at each of Parson's selections. For more analysis on each pick, check out the Locked on NFL Draft podcast.
1. Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
6. Detroit Lions: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
9. Chicago Bears: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
11. Tennessee Titans: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
14. New England Patriots: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
15. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
16. Washington Commanders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
18. Detroit Lions: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Peter Skornski, OT, Northwestern
20. Seattle Seahawks:John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
21. Miami Dolphins: Pick forfeited
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
23. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. Minnesota Vikings: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
26. New York Giants: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
27. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
28. Buffalo Bills: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
29. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
30. New Orleans Saints: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State