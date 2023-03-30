Winnipeg Jets coach Bowness questions player effort during playoff crunch

The Jets are clinging to a playoff spot after a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

WINNIPEG, MB — In the thick of a playoff race, no team should be shut out by another near the bottom of the standings.

That's what happened to the WInnipeg Jets on Tuesday, though, and head coach Rick Bowness decried his team's effort after a 3-0 loss.

"Some of these guys think they're giving us everything in their tank," Bowness said, per TSN. "They're dreaming. We have a lot of guys in there giving us everything they can. We just need a few more guys to jump on board.

"It’s not over. We’re still in eighth spot. We’re going to find out what we’re made of over the next little while.”

While the Jets outshot the Sharks 40-31, they suffered their third shutout defeat in their past seven games.

Locked on Jets host Harrison Lee called it a "complete disaster."

"They had one of the best starts to a season in recent memory, and they have managed to annihilate all of the progress," Lee said.

"To me, they seem cooked."

The Jets were indeed a top ten team in the NHL on Jan. 1, eighth overall actually in terms of point percentage. They've only been a .500 team since, though, and risk falling out of the playoff picture entirely.

Heading into Wednesday's action, the Jets are two points up on Calgary, and three up on Nashville. And the Predators have two games in hand, to ramp up the pressure.

Lee adds it's not just the players who've dropped the ball, noting the decision to drop Nikolaj Ehlers down the lineup as a bit of a head scracther on Bowness' part.

Still, the effort isn't there, and a guy like Blake Wheeler, most notably, has zero goals in 14 games this month.