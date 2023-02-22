Bucks avoid worst-case scenario with Giannis Antetokounmpo wrist injury

The Bucks got good news about their superstar during the NBA All-Star break.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was a central figure in NBA All-Star Weekend despite a right wrist sprain, but Bucks fans will be happy to hear that the superstar wasn’t just playing for the cameras. Reports indicate Antetokounmpo won’t need surgery and will be back on the court when pain subsides.

“I say this with great caution, but this is great news,” said Locked On Bucks host Kane Pitman in a Tuesday edition of the podcast. “What you didn’t want to hear was that there was going to be surgery, that it was going to be two months on the sideline, and you were potentially facing a race against time to the postseason.”

Antetokounmpo played just 9 minutes in the team’s final game before the break. Over the weekend, he got a baseline dunk in the first play of the All-Star game before checking himself out with an intentional foul.

Having missed no more than 19 games in any of his 10 NBA seasons and gained a reputation for often beating injury timetables, an Antetokounmpo injury is less of a concern for Bucks fans than other players might be. That doesn’t mean Milwaukee is in the clear, however.

“On the one hand, you always feel like Giannis is going to come back sooner rather than later relative to other mere mortals, but I would also expect the Bucks are not going to risk anything trying to bring him back too early,” said Locked On Bucks host Frank Madden on the show.

In a tight race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will want Antetokounmpo back as soon as possible, but the team will also need him healthy for the postseason. The hosts also discussed the timing of his return.