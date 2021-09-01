Cubs shut down Twins 3-0, but rookie pitcher Joe Ryan impresses

Franks Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan, who made his major league debut for Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Justin Steele won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48.

Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Ryan arrived in Minnesota via the trade that sent slugger and fan favorite Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays, and he lived up to his billing as a top prospect. The only significant mistake he made was the homer he served up to Schwindel, otherwise leaving unscathed after five innings and 89 pitches. Plus, as MLB.com reports, Ryan arrived with his own fan club in tow, roughly 75 people strong from parents to friends to childhood friends to his parents’ friends to his friends’ parents to the guy who sold him his first car back in the day, a 1971 Triumph TR6.

“I could hear them the whole time,” Ryan said. “They were everywhere, too. They made surround sound in the stadium. They had like pockets of 15 all over. They were getting after it.”