x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Twins

Indians snap 25-inning scoreless streak, beat Twins 4-1

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Andrew Albers pumps his fist after the final out in the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1. 

Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead. 

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were limited to one baserunner on Wednesday on Amed Rosario’s single in the seventh.

Related Articles