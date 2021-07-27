Max Kepler tips the scales in the Twins' favor, sealing a 6-5 win over Tigers

It took them 10 innings, but Minnesota was able to eke out a win against Detroit Monday night at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins were able to pull together a win in Minneapolis Monday night, edging out the Detroit Tigers 6-5.

The credit for the victory falls to Max Kepler, who's single in the bottom of the 10th inning sealed the deal.

MLB.com reports that "Big Mike" Pineda was on the mound for Minnesota, letting only two runs from the Tigers sneak past in his six-innings.

He was relieved by Taylor Rogers, before Rogers had to exit in the ninth with a sprained finger. He was removed following a quick examination by manager Rocco Baldelli, who said Rogers appeared fine in the clubhouse after the game.

“We're going to get him looked at, just to make sure he's doing OK,” Baldelli told MLB.com. “We were chatting with him just a little while ago in the line after the win. He seemed very calm and composed and seemed fine -- did not appear to be in pain in any way, but he was feeling some discomfort.”

Pinch-runner Kenta Maeda was the final Twin to cross the plate in the 10th, the fourth time in his career he's filled that role.